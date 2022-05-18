Candelario went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 8-1 loss to the Rays.
Candelario hit his third home run of the season in the fifth inning, but as has often been the case this year, the Tigers struggled to get much else going offensively. The third baseman has contributed to those struggles at times with his .203 batting average, but he's at least been better in May with a .254 mark for the month. Candelario hit .271 in 2021 and .297 in 2020, so his track record suggests he'll continue trending upward.
