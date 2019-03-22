Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Pops two home runs
Candelario went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.
Candelario hit a two-run bomb in the first inning, then followed that up with a solo shot two innings later. The power outburst boosted the 25-year-old's OPS to .954 this spring. Candelario should get plenty of playing time for the rebuilding Tigers, and fantasy owners would certainly like to see him build on the 19 home runs he hit in 2018.
