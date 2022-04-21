Candelario went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Wednesday's loss to the Yankees.

Candelario recorded his first multi-hit effort in 11 tries this season, as it's been a struggle in the early going for the 28-year-old. He's batting just .171 with a .488 OPS and is still seeking his first home run. Candelario batted .271 with a .794 OPS and 16 home runs in 2021, so the production will likely pick up at some point.