Candelario went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double and an additional RBI in Tuesday's 6-4 extra-inning loss to the Padres.

Candelario has now left the yard three times in the past two days and on four occasions since the All-Star break, nearly matching his home-run total from the entire first half of the season (six). The 28--year-old's recent power surge has allowed him to reclaim everyday duties at third base after he appeared at risk of losing the job to Willi Castro heading into the break.

