Candelario was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Monday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Candelario will rejoin the Tigers for the remainder of the season after hitting .303 with four home runs, five doubles and a .971 OPS in his most recent minor-league stint (17 games). The switch-hitting third baseman has struggled across 73 games with the big club this year, slashing .198/.289/.326 with seven home runs and 24 RBI.

