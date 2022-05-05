Candelario went 3-for-7 with two doubles and two runs scored across both games of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Pirates.

Still batting just .188 this season, Candelario is starting to show some signs of life. Counting the two games Wednesday, the third baseman now has hits in four straight contests, including two multi-hit efforts. Candelario was much more productive at the plate the last two years than he has been so far in 2022, so fantasy managers will likely want to remain patient.