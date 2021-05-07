Candelario went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI in Thursday's loss to the Red Sox.

Candelario went 3-for-5 for the second straight game against Boston, and the infielder is now batting .298 after the torrid stretch at the plate. Candelario should continue to play every day and post solid numbers, though his RBI total may be suppressed if his teammates continue to struggle to get on base around him.