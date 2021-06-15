Candelario was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list prior to Tuesday's game against the Royals, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Candelario missed the larger of last week due to attending a personal matter and then had to be placed on the COVID-19 injured list to undergo health protocols Saturday. He's been cleared to return the team, though it's not known if he'll be in the starting lineup Tuesday in Kansas City.