Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Resting for day game
Candelario is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Indians, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
With zero hits in 15 at-bats over his last five starts, Candelario has seen his season average drop below the Mendoza Line (.195). The Tigers won't pull the plug on Candelario in an everyday role at third base, but he'll get a mental break and avoid a tough matchup against Indians right-hander Trevor Bauer. Gordon Beckham will fill in for Candelario at the hot corner.
More News
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Doubles twice Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Strikes out four times•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Pops two home runs•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Having mediocre spring•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Knocks two extra-base hits•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Returns to starting lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
Waiver adds, winners, and losers
It's getting harder to ignores the numbers from 2019. Heath Cummings talks about cutting lose...
-
12 sluggers to stash
These dozen hitters face uncertain playing time situations but could be Fantasy standouts with...
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Confused by some of the stats or terminology used in Fantasy analysis these days? Here's a...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...