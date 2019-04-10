Candelario is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Indians, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

With zero hits in 15 at-bats over his last five starts, Candelario has seen his season average drop below the Mendoza Line (.195). The Tigers won't pull the plug on Candelario in an everyday role at third base, but he'll get a mental break and avoid a tough matchup against Indians right-hander Trevor Bauer. Gordon Beckham will fill in for Candelario at the hot corner.