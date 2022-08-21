Candelario is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
Candelario recently returned from a one-game absence due to a non-COVID-19-related illness, so the Tigers may just be exercising some caution by keeping him out of the lineup for the series finale. Kody Clemens will fill in for Candelario at third base.
