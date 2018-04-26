Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Rests Thursday
Candelario is not in the lineup against the Pirates on Thursday.
Candelario will spend getaway day on the bench after going 4-for-10 with three extra-base hits, including a home run, during both games of Wednesday's doubleheader. Niko Goodrum will start at third base and bat fifth in his stead.
