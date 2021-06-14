Candelario is in Kansas City as he waits to clear intake protocols and could return as soon as Monday and no later than Tuesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Candelario missed most of last week while on the bereavement list. He then hit the COVID-19 injured list on Saturday as he goes through health protocols, but his return appears to be imminent.
