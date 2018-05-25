Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Returns from DL
Candelario (wrist) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Friday.
Candelario will return to action after being placed on the disabled list May 14 with a wrist issue. The 24-year-old third baseman has put together a .272/.359/.497 slash line with five homers and 16 RBI over 37 games this season for Detroit. Mikie Mahtook was sent down to Triple-A Toledo in a corresponding move.
