Candelario (wrist) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Friday.

Candelario will return to action after being placed on the disabled list May 14 with a wrist issue. The 24-year-old third baseman has put together a .272/.359/.497 slash line with five homers and 16 RBI over 37 games this season for Detroit. Mikie Mahtook was sent down to Triple-A Toledo in a corresponding move.

