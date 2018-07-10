Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Returns from illness
Candelario (flu) is starting at third base and leading off Tuesday against the Rays, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
He missed Monday's game with the flu, but is back at the hot corner for the second game of the series with Tampa Bay. Candelario is hitting just .160/.273/.294 with a 29.5 percent strikeout rate since the start of June, so it may be best to take a wait-and-see approach before plugging him back in, despite the advantageous spot in the lineup.
