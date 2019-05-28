Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Returns to big leagues
Candelario was recalled from Triple-A Toledo Tuesday.
Candelario struggled significantly in his time with the Tigers early in the season, hitting .192/.285/.288 through 38 games before being demoted. He appears to have figured things out in the minors, hitting .357/.481/.667 in 11 games for Toledo. Spencer Turnbull landed on the bereavement list in a corresponding move.
