Candelario was recalled from Triple-A Toledo Tuesday.

Candelario struggled significantly in his time with the Tigers early in the season, hitting .192/.285/.288 through 38 games before being demoted. He appears to have figured things out in the minors, hitting .357/.481/.667 in 11 games for Toledo. Spencer Turnbull landed on the bereavement list in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories