Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Returns to lineup Monday
Candelario (thumb) is hitting second and playing third base Monday against the Rangers.
Candelario was out of Sunday's lineup due to a jammed thumb, though it appears that reports stating it was a minor injury were correct. He'll resume his normal spot in the order, looking to build off the four homers and 14 RBI he has this season.
