Play

Candelario (knee) is back in the lineup Tuesday against the Royals.

This was expected, but Candelario is indeed set to return after missing Sunday's game with a knee contusion. He will bat cleanup against lefty Jason Vargas; Candelario is 7-for-18 with four doubles against left-handed pitching at the big-league level so far this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast