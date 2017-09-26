Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Returns to lineup
Candelario (knee) is back in the lineup Tuesday against the Royals.
This was expected, but Candelario is indeed set to return after missing Sunday's game with a knee contusion. He will bat cleanup against lefty Jason Vargas; Candelario is 7-for-18 with four doubles against left-handed pitching at the big-league level so far this season.
