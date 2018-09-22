Candelario (back) will bat leadoff and play third base Saturday against the Royals, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Candelario had been held out since exiting Tuesday's contest with back spasms, but he'll return to action with Jakob Junis slated to toe the rubber for Kansas City. The 24-year-old is slashing .228/.317/.407 through 136 ballgames in 2018.