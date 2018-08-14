Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Scores twice vs. White Sox
Candelario went 1-for-2 with an RBI, two walks and two runs scored in Monday's 9-5 win over Chicago.
Candelario extended the lead in the third by hitting a sacrifice fly to center field, and he'd score in the seventh and eighth innings. The 24-year-old third baseman owns a .228/.318/.412 batting line with 15 home runs and 45 RBI through 103 games during his first full season in the major leagues.
