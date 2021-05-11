Candelario was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals for undisclosed reasons.
Candelario will be on the bench for the first time all season. He was initially set to serve as the designated hitter but will now sit in favor of Jonathan Schoop. It's unclear if Candelario is dealing with an injury or if the team has simply decided to give him a full off day rather than a partial one.
