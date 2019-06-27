Candelario will start at third base and bat sixth Thursday against the Rangers.

After being recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday, Candelario looks like he'll receive another spin as the Tigers' everyday option at the hot corner. He went 2-for-3 with a double in his return to the Detroit lineup and will be rewarded with a second straight start as the series wraps up. Given that Candelario is still only batting .189/.283/.283 over 180 plate appearances this season at the big-league level, he'll need to string together a few quality performances before warranting attention in most fantasy formats.