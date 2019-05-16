Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Sent to Triple-A
Candelario was optioned to Triple-A Toledo following Wednesday's loss to the Astros, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Candelario went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Wednesday, bringing his current slump to 2-for-35. The 25-year-old has only two home runs and nine RBI while slashing .192/.285/.288 with 46 strikeouts in 165 plate appearances this season, but it's still somewhat surprising to see him demoted after starting 139 games last season. The Tigers have yet to announce a corresponding move.
More News
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Bows out of starting nine•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Dropped from leadoff spot•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Homers in nightcap•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Not in lineup for twin bill opener•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Hits first 2019 homer•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Leading off Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...
-
Prospects: Ranking Hiura, Lopez, Mercado
With three interesting prospects getting the call in recent days, Chris Towers breaks down...
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Tuesday
We break out the Worryometer for Aaron Nola and Shane Bieber, rate breakouts, news and notes...