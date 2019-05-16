Candelario was optioned to Triple-A Toledo following Wednesday's loss to the Astros, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Candelario went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Wednesday, bringing his current slump to 2-for-35. The 25-year-old has only two home runs and nine RBI while slashing .192/.285/.288 with 46 strikeouts in 165 plate appearances this season, but it's still somewhat surprising to see him demoted after starting 139 games last season. The Tigers have yet to announce a corresponding move.