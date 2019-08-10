Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Set for CT scan
Candelario (thumb) is set to receive a CT scan, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
The Tigers are expecting Candelario to be out for an extended time, however would like clarification on the injury due to the soreness he continues to experience. Officially placed on the injured list August 6, there is no timetable for Candelario's return.
