Candelario (shoulder) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Monday's game at Boston, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Candelario has been sidelined with a left shoulder subluxation since June 5, but he's ready to rejoin the Tigers after going 6-for-16 with a home run and two doubles during a four-game rehab stint with Triple-A Toledo. The 28-year-old has an awful .555 OPS through 52 games this season, but perhaps he'll reward patient fantasy managers and continue the strong performance from the rehab assignment.