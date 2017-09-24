Candelario (knee) is expected to return for Tuesday's series opener against the Royals, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Candelario left Saturday's game with a knee contusion and is out of the lineup Sunday as he nurses the injury. The Tigers don't play Monday, so Candelario will have an extra day to rest before returning to action. Nick Castellanos hitting third and starting at the hot corner in place of Candelario on Sunday.