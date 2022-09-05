Candelario is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels.
After a 9-for-24 stretch to end the month of August, he has yet to record a hit in September. Monday marks the second game in four days Candelario will sit out of. In his place, Ryan Kreidler will take over at third base and bat eighth in the order.
