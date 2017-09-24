Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Sitting out Sunday
Candelario (knee) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.
Candelario incurred a knee contusion Saturday and is being withheld from the lineup Sunday so that he can recover. The Tigers haven't elaborated on the severity of the injury, so consider him day-to-day for now. Nick Castellanos will fill in at third base with Candelario out Sunday.
