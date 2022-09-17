site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Sitting Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Candelario will be on the bench Saturday against the White Sox.
Candelario has gone hitless in six of his nine games thus far in September while striking out at a 35.3 percent clip. Harold Castro will start at the hot corner Saturday.
