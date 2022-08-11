Candelario is not in the starting lineup Thursday versus the Guardians, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Candelario will take a seat after he went 4-for-21 with two runs scored and an RBI while starting the last six games. Willi Castro will draw the start at the hot corner and bat fifth in the series finale.
More News
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Tallies three hits, two RBI•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Power surge continues•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Goes deep twice•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Gets breather Sunday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Goes deep Thursday•