Candelario will serve as the Tigers' everyday first baseman after C.J. Cron (knee) elected to have season-ending surgery Saturday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Candelario had already seen the majority of playing time at third base to begin the season, but he'll serve as the everyday first baseman going forward. The 26-year-old has recorded multiple hits in five of the past five contests while posting a 1.156 OPS with six extra-base hits and five RBI during that time.