Candelario is starting at third base and batting fourth in Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Candelario will be making his fifth straight start since getting recalled from Triple-A. With Dawel Lugo getting sent down to Triple-A, Candelario has a clear path to playing time at third base, provided he performs adequately. The 25-year-old has done well so far in his return to the majors, collecting seven hits in 14 at-bats with a stolen base.