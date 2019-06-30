Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Starting again Sunday
Candelario is starting at third base and batting fourth in Sunday's game against the Nationals.
Candelario will be making his fifth straight start since getting recalled from Triple-A. With Dawel Lugo getting sent down to Triple-A, Candelario has a clear path to playing time at third base, provided he performs adequately. The 25-year-old has done well so far in his return to the majors, collecting seven hits in 14 at-bats with a stolen base.
