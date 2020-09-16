Candelario went 3-for-5 with two runs scored during Tuesday's 6-0 victory over the Royals.
Candelario stranded four men on base, but nonetheless had a productive outing. He has raked over his last 15 games, slashing .404/.483/.673 with three home runs. He improved his average to .333 for the season.
