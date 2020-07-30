Candelario went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts against the Royals Wednesday and is hitless in 13 at-bats this season.

This wasn't the start Candelario was looking for, especially with Dawel Lugo, Harold Castro and Jordy Mercer all options to play at third base. The Tigers will likely show some patience with the 26-year-old, but Candelario could really use a hot streak to make sure he doesn't shift to more of a bench role moving forward.