Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Suffers back spasms
Candelario exited Tuesday's game against the Twins with back spasms, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Candelario went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout before leaving the game after the eighth inning. The 24-year-old should be considered day-to-day for the time being as the severity of the issue is not yet known.
More News
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Blasts leadoff home run in win•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Plays hero in win over Cards•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Launches 17th homer•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Gets breather•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Drives in run in loss to Royals•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Collects two more hits in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...