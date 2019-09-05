Candelario went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Royals.

Making his second straight start at first base, Candelario had a productive evening from the No. 5 spot in the lineup. The 25-year-old is slashing just .203/.291/.335 in the majors this season, though his .320/.416/.588 line in 39 games with Triple-A Toledo lends some degree of optimism that he could finish the year strong with the Tigers.