Candelario went 2-for-2 with a double, a walk and a run scored in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

Candelario started at third base in this one, but Isaac Paredes, who has been delayed this spring by visa issues, is likely to get regular playing time there moving forward. That could push Candelario over to first, where Renato Nunez will also be competing for at-bats. Candelario had a solid 2020 campaign, posting a career-best .872 OPS in 52 games, so he should play regularly no matter where he finds himself defensively.