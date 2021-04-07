Candelario went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a run scored and an RBI in Tuesday's 4-3, 10-inning win over the Twins.

Like he did last season, Candelario is quietly putting together good at-bats and plenty of hits. He's slashing .300/.364/.400 in the early going after recording a .297/.369/.503 line in 2020. Candelario might not jump off the page, but the 27-year-old is turning into a solid if not spectacular fantasy contributor.