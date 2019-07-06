Candelario went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in Friday's 9-6 loss to the Red Sox.

Candelario has been swinging a hot bat since returning to the majors on June 26. In nine games, the 25-year-old has hit safely eight times and has a .375/.459/.656 slash line. The 28-55 Tigers should be inclined to keep giving Candelario regular playing time as they evaluate some young players heading into 2020.