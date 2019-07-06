Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Two more hits Friday
Candelario went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in Friday's 9-6 loss to the Red Sox.
Candelario has been swinging a hot bat since returning to the majors on June 26. In nine games, the 25-year-old has hit safely eight times and has a .375/.459/.656 slash line. The 28-55 Tigers should be inclined to keep giving Candelario regular playing time as they evaluate some young players heading into 2020.
More News
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Hits fourth home run•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Starting again Sunday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Second straight start•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Back with big club•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Healthy, but sent down•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Beginning rehab Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...