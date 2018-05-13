Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Undergoing MRI on wrist
Candelario is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mariners after his existing left wrist injury flared up during Saturday's doubleheader, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. He's scheduled to undergo an MRI.
The wrist issue has bothered Candelario off and on throughout his career, but unless the MRI reveals structural damage, it's likely that the third baseman will continue to play through the pain. According to Chris McCosky of The Detroit News, Candelario will ultimately require surgery to address the wrist, though that's something the 24-year-old hopes to delay until the offseason, given the lengthy recovery timetable such a procedure requires. Pete Kozma will replace Candelario at the hot corner Sunday, but Niko Goodrum or JaCoby Jones would represent more likely long-term solutions at the position if Candelario should require a trip to the disabled list at any point.
