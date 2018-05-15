Candelario is on the disabled list merely to rehab his left wrist and not to undergo surgery, the Tigers' official site reports.

Candelario is battling left wrist tendinitis and has been for some time. An MRI taken Sunday revealed that he'll have to undergo offseason surgery, but for now, he's just getting some time off to rest and rehab. The Tigers believe that Candelario could be ready to go sooner than the minimum requirement of 10 days off, but with Nicholas Castellanos also day-to-day after being hit in the hand by a pitch the team couldn't afford to play too shorthanded.