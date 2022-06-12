Candelario (shoulder) won't play on the homestand that runs through June 19 and will require a rehab assignment before being activated, Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press reports.

This is useful information, as those in weekly leagues can plan to be without Candelario for another full week. Perhaps the rehab assignment will help Candelario get dialed in at the plate, as he had a .120/.185/.280 slash line over his most recent 50 at-bats.