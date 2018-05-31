Manager Ron Gardenhire said X-rays on Candelario's wrist came back negative following Thursday's game against the Angels, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Candelario exited Thursday's game after getting hit by a pitch on his left hand. Fortunately, it was determined that the third baseman is simply dealing with a bruise following further examination. The Tigers still figure to proceed cautiously with Candelario, as he spent some time on the disabled list earlier in the month with tendinitis In the same wrist he was plunked on. Consider him day-to-day for now.