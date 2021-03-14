Jimenez has allowed one earned run across 2.2 innings so far in Grapefruit League action. He's given up two hits and two walks, while also striking out two.

Jimenez put zeroes on the board in his first two spring outings but hit a rough patch on Saturday, allowing three runs (one earned) on a hit, a hit batter and two walks while recording just two outs. The righty has been known for his inconsistency the past few seasons, so it'd be nice to see him string together a few better outings after Saturday's dud. Jimenez is potentially in the mix to close for Detroit, though Gregory Soto and Bryan Garcia are likely ahead of him in the pecking order at this point. Jimenez led the Tigers with five saves in six opportunities last season, though he also posted a 7.15 ERA across 22.2 innings.