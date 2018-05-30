Tigers' Johnny Barbato: Brought back to majors
Barbato was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Barbato will make his way back to the big leagues following Daniel Stumpf's placement on the 10-day DL with left ulnar irritation. Barbato allowed three runs in 3.2 innings of work during his first stint in the majors this season during late April and early May.
