Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Looking like No. 2 hitter

Iglesias has primarily batted second this spring and could find himself there when the regular season begins, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Iglesias has a career .316 on-base percentage and was at just .288 last season, so he's perhaps not a great fit for the top of a lineup. But Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire is generally fairly traditional in his approach, valuing players who can bunt runners over and put the ball in play most at-bats in the No. 2 hole. Iglesias usually batted at the bottom of the order in 2017, but with Ian Kinsler now with the Angels, the top of Detroit's lineup has an opening. The 28-year-old doesn't offer a ton in fantasy, but he could be a moderate source of runs and steals if he spends most of his time hitting in front of Miguel Cabrera.