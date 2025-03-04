Malloy seems well position to earn a roster spot coming out of camp, though he's still competing with several other players for a utility role, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Malloy's biggest selling point is probably his ability to hit lefties, and he sported an .893 OPS against southpaws across 61 regular-season plate appearances last year as a rookie. The 25-year-old is a bit limited defensively, serving mostly as a DH and occasionally playing in the corner outfield spots, though he is experimenting some at first base in camp. Spencer Torkelson profiles similarly as a lefty masher and is likely Malloy's top competition for a roster spot this spring.