Malloy was scratched from the lineup for Friday's split-squad game against the Yankees due to an illness, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
The 25-year-old was penciled in to bat leadoff but will instead sit out due to a stomach bug. Malloy likely isn't in danger of missing Opening Day and should be back in action within a few days.
