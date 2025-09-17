Finnegan (groin) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Thursday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Finnegan has missed most of September with a right adductor strain but has been cleared to test things out in a game setting. Given his brief absence, it could be the only rehab appearance Finnegan needs before returning to the Tigers' active roster. He's made 12 scoreless appearances and recorded four saves since being acquired by Detroit at the trade deadline.