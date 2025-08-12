Finnegan (2-4) tossed a scoreless inning of relief with a strikeout to earn the win in Monday's 2-1 victory over the White Sox.

Finnegan has earned three saves with the Tigers since coming over before the trade deadline, but he was used in the eighth inning Monday and managed to pick up his first win with his new team while Will Vest got the save. Finnegan still looks like Detroit's top closing option at the moment, though manager A.J. Hinch is known for mixing and matching with his bullpen, so Vest figures to remain in the mix for saves, giving both players fantasy value moving forward.