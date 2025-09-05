The Tigers placed Finnegan on the 15-day injured list Friday, retroactive to Sept. 1, with a right adductor strain, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Finnegan suffered the injury while warming up in the bullpen Wednesday, and he'll require a stint on the injured list. Finnegan hasn't allowed a run since being traded from the Nationals to the Tigers, logging a 19:3 K:BB across 14.1 innings. Tommy Kahnle and Tyler Holton should serve in a setup role for closer Will Vest. Parker Meadows (quadriceps) was activated from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.